Live in Seattle? Christmas tree composting starts Wednesday

By KIRO 7 News Staff
As the holiday season comes to a close, many are looking for ways to get rid of their Christmas trees whether it’s recycling or giving the tree a second life.

SEATTLE — Wondering what to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays?

Seattle residents can compost theirs through Seattle Public Utilities starting Wednesday.

The agency asks that you remove all decorations and cut the tree into 4-foot sections.

You can then place the sections next to your food and yard waste cart on collection day.

SPU is also reminding customers that their trash pickup is likely delayed because of the holidays.

Trash wasn’t collected on Christmas Day and also won’t be collected on New Year’s Day.

The agency says on those days and for the remainder of the week, service will be delayed one day.



