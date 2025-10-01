Listeria outbreak grows to 20 cases, 4 deaths; Washington shoppers warned on pasta meals

A multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to packaged pasta meals has now sickened 20 people across 15 states, federal health officials said, as recalls and warnings expand to include products sold in Washington.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Tuesday that the outbreak includes three new illnesses, three new hospitalizations, and one new death, bringing the totals to 20 cases, 19 hospitalizations and four deaths.

The illnesses are tied to ready-to-eat pasta meals made with a pre-cooked pasta ingredient that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Genetic testing confirmed the pasta is linked to the outbreak strain.

Products under alert

Marketside linguine meals at Walmart: 12-ounce trays labeled Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce with “best if used by” dates between Sept. 22 and Oct. 1, 2025. The trays carry establishment numbers EST. 50784 or EST. 47718 inside the USDA inspection mark. These were distributed nationwide, including to Washington.

12-ounce trays labeled with “best if used by” dates between Sept. 22 and Oct. 1, 2025. The trays carry establishment numbers EST. 50784 or EST. 47718 inside the USDA inspection mark. These were distributed nationwide, including to Washington. Albertsons pasta salads: Several prepared pasta salads sold through Albertsons-associated stores, including Safeway in Washington, were recalled. FSIS advises customers to review Albertsons’ recall list for exact products and locations.

Several prepared pasta salads sold through Albertsons-associated stores, including Safeway in Washington, were recalled. FSIS advises customers to review Albertsons’ recall list for exact products and locations. Trader Joe’s Cajun fettuccine alfredo: 16-ounce trays with use-by dates of Sept. 20, 24, or 27, 2025 were sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. Washington stores were not included.

Who is at risk

Listeria infections are particularly dangerous for pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The illness can lead to pregnancy loss, premature birth, or life-threatening infections in newborns. For others, symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, stiff neck, confusion, and loss of balance.

Symptoms usually appear within two weeks of eating contaminated food but can take as long as 10 weeks to develop.

Officials believe more cases could surface, since Listeria can incubate for weeks.

Shoppers are urged to throw out or return affected products and clean refrigerators and surfaces that may have touched them, since Listeria can survive at refrigerator temperatures.

Those with symptoms after eating the recalled meals should seek medical care immediately and mention possible Listeria exposure.

