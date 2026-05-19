Lion cub sisters make public debut at Woodland Park Zoo

Two lion cub sisters made their public debut at Woodland Park Zoo on Monday, offering visitors their first chance to see the four-month-old pair outside their den.

The cubs, Kamari and Zawadi, were born Jan. 14 to first-time parents Ilanga and Tandie, marking the zoo’s first lion birth since 2014.

“Both mom and dad are doing excellently in their new roles as parents, as all four lions continue to bond, play and, yes, nap in the outdoor habitat,” zoo officials said in a Facebook post.

There is no set schedule for when the cubs will be visible, and zookeepers are encouraging visitors to be patient as the family adjusts to increased public attention.

The sisters’ names reflect their heritage: Kamari means “moon” in Swahili, while Zawadi means “gift.”

The new additions mark the zoo’s first lion cub births since 2014.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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