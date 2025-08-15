Link light rail service is down between Capitol Hill and Northgate stations

SEATTLE — Link light rail service is experiencing issues Friday between the Capitol Hill and Northgate stations.

Sound Transit says there’s a ventilation safety fault. It’s unclear where the issue was found or when it’ll be resolved.

For now, riders on the 1 Line will have to get off the train and onto a replacement shuttle bus.

Trains remain in service between Lynnwood City Center and Northgate stations, and between Capitol Hill and Angle Lake stations.

Passengers traveling between Capitol Hill and Northgate must use 1 Line Shuttle buses at the following stations to make their connections:

Northgate

to Angle Lake: Northgate Station – Bay 1

Roosevelt

to Lynnwood: 12th Avenue Northeast & Northeast 67th Street

to Angle Lake: Roosevelt Way Northeast & Northeast 65th Street

U District

to Lynnwood: Northeast 43rd Street & Brooklyn Avenue Northeast

to Angle Lake: University Way Northeast & Northeast 43rd Street

University of Washington

to Lynnwood: Northeast Montlake Boulevard & Northeast Pacific Place Bay 4

to Angle Lake: Montlake Boulevard Northeast & Northeast Pacific Place Bay 3

Capitol Hill

to Lynnwood: East John Street & Broadway Avenue East

Last week, Sound Transit closed its Beacon Hill light rail station because of a mechanical issue with the facility’s fan and ventilation system.

©2025 Cox Media Group