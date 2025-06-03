Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VI’ tour coming to Seattle

Five-time Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Wayne announced his ‘Tha Carter VI’ tour, and it’s making a stop in Seattle.

The tour will feature special guests Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington.

The concert will take place at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, September 3 at 8 p.m.

The announcement comes just days before the release of Tha Carter VI album, which will be available June 6.

The 34-city tour kicks off on Friday, June 6 at Madison Square Garden with his first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans. Packages vary but include premium tickets, a limited edition poster, a specially designed gift, early entry into the venue & more.

