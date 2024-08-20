Lightning causes flight diversion disaster leaving hundreds stranded in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Mother nature made her mark this weekend as storms put out power in parts of Western Washington, and left hundreds of passengers stranded at the wrong airport.

Roger Redifer says he was on a plane from Alaska to Seattle, when they were diverted to Everett’s Paine Field late Saturday night.

The flight crew making this announcement, says Roger. “We’re gonna divert you to Everett. But don’t worry, we’ll be on the ground just a little while. When it passes, we’ll go to Seattle. You’ll all make your connections.”

Roger says that never happened, with his plane sitting on the runway for hours waiting to depart.

“At 12:49 they officially canceled the flight. You’re on your own,” says Roger.

He says the only guidance passengers were offered was to check their email for information about travel options and vouchers for food and hotels. Roger says the email never came.

Another viewer, named Jayme, sent KIRO 7 a video that shows close to a hundred people lined up awaiting a trip to Seattle in the middle of the night. Jayme was on a plane from Oregon Saturday night, which she says was also diverted to Paine Field.

New airline regulations released this year, state that airlines must provide cash refunds for cancelled or significantly changed flights.

Jayme says she was offered an $100 credit for a future flight. Roger says he’s still waiting for anything.

“I mean, today is Monday. Still nothing from Alaska airlines. They said there would be a voucher for transportation, a voucher for a meal and a voucher for a hotel room. Nothing. Adios,” says Roger.

Both Roger and Jayme say they were told by employees that taking a rideshare would be their best option to get to the correct airport in Seattle. Roger spent $187 and Jayme spent $144.

In a statement to KIRO 7, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson doesn’t respond directly to the claims of passengers told to rideshare.

However, the spokesperson says, ‘We are taking care of our guests who were impacted by the FAA ground stop on Saturday. For this flight in particular they were given $100 for the delay. I confirmed emails were sent, so if they didn’t receive one it could be that their reservation didn’t have a valid email attached to it or it went to spam. If they are unable to locate it, they are welcome to call our Customer Care team.’

