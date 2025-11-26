Light the World Giving Machines Return to Puget Sound

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The spirit of giving is lighting up the holiday season once again as the Light the World Giving Machines return to the Puget Sound region. Grand opening celebrations took place on Tuesday at both Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood and South Hill Mall in Puyallup.

This year’s festive unwrapping ceremonies featured local city officials, including Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards at South Hill Mall, along with representatives from seven local nonprofit organizations that directly benefit from the Giving Machines.

Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Giving Machines offer a unique, interactive way for community members to make a difference. Much like a vending machine, donors can choose from a variety of charitable gifts—such as meals for families, medical supplies, education support, or even livestock—and every dollar goes directly to the selected charities.

From helping feed families to empowering those experiencing homelessness, every contribution helps strengthen both local and global communities. The machines will remain operational through January 1, 2026, giving visitors ample opportunity to give back throughout the holiday season.

For more details and updates on this year’s Giving Machines, visit www.givingmachinewa.org.

