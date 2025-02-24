License suspended for Thurston County massage therapist following rape charages

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A massage therapist out of Thurston County has had his license suspended following allegations of inappropriate touching and sexual assault.

According to the Department of Health, around the beginning of March 2023, Joel Maislin allegedly sexually assaulted a client at Massage Envy in Olympia. The victim reported the assault in October of 2024 and the following month, Maislin was charged with second-degree rape.

In March of 2024 at a different establishment, Maislin allegedly gave sensual massages and touched a patient’s breasts and genitals without her permission. The Department of Health said he allegedly entered into a romantic relationship with that patient.

Maislin’s license was issued just six months before the alleged assaults occurred.

The suspension prohibits Maislin from practicing as a massage therapist in Washington. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.









