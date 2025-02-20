Liberty Elementary School in Marysville to close next school year

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville School District has voted to close Liberty Elementary School for the 2025/2026 school year.

In a hearing on Wednesday, the board of directors voted to close the school and its facilities citing declining enrollment over the last fifteen years, and aims to save $2 million.

The school district told KIRO7 that students attending Liberty will be transferred to the Marysville Middle School building for the next academic year.

Months of discussions have led to the decision.

The district also announced a list of plans, including changing elementary schools to a kindergarten to 6th-grade structure, moving Cedarcrest and Totem Middle Schools to a 7th and 8th-grade structure, and relocating Legacy High School to a different campus.

For a full list of changes from Marysville School District, visit their website at https://www.msd25.org/o/district/page/school-consolidation

