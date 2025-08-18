Level three evacuations lifted in Crescent Road Fire near Spokane

Fire crews fighting the Crescent Road Fire have lifted the level three “go now” evacuation orders as of 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The fire is estimated at 883 acres and is 27% contained with the burn area located about seven miles north of Reardan between Crescent Road and Devil’s Gap Road.

Level two and Level one evacuations are still in effect but have been scaled down, according to fire officials.

The Crescent fire started on August 13 and currently has 297 personnel working to contain it.

For more information on fires around Washington State, visit inciweb.wildfire.gov.

