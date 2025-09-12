Level 3 sex offender faces $750,000 bail after 10th indecent exposure case

CENTRALIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 37-year-old Level 3 sex offender with nine previous convictions for indecent exposure was arrested Monday for allegedly exposing himself to and assaulting a Centralia College employee, according to The Chronicle.

Morgan faces one count of first-degree burglary, a class A felony punishable by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine. Morgan also faces one count of indecent exposure, a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and one count of fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor.

Sean C. Morgan of Lewis County was previously released from prison less than two months ago for a conviction similar to his latest crimes. Morgan’s bail was set at $750,000 on Tuesday.

Lewis County sex offenders’ 10th offense

Morgan allegedly made physical contact with a Centralia College staff member while masturbating on campus. An affidavit of probable cause concluded that Centralia Police responded to reports of a suspect who was masturbating in front of a staff member and then put his penis on her.

Officers noted the victim was “visibly upset and shaken up,” the affidavit stated, according to The Chronicle. The woman mentioned she was working on a project at her desk, saw a man enter the room, and sat at a computer directly behind her.

The victim claimed there were several other computers open, and “felt weird” that Morgan would choose the seat behind hers. The woman also reported that Morgan was making noises, which the victim tried to block out.

The woman then said she felt something on her shoulder, when she “turned to her right and saw the male’s erect penis and hand on her shoulder, so she pushed [her] chair back and yelled at him to leave,” according to the affidavit.

Morgan was later identified as the suspect when the victim confirmed he had assaulted her. Morgan claimed he was only at the college for 10 minutes to use the bathroom and computers, stating that during the incident, “a woman freaked out when he stood up to leave and put on his jacket, possibly exposing his boxers.”

Morgan was previously trespassed from the Centralia College campus in 2018. Morgan had also been released from prison on July 10 after serving a community custody sentence, which required him to wear an ankle monitor.

In 2022, Morgan pleaded guilty to indecent exposure with sexual motivation and was sentenced to 30 months in prison with 30 months of community service afterwards. While in prison, Morgan received infractions for indecent exposure and two counts of sexual harassment, according to The Chronicle.

Morgan had also pleaded guilty to indecent exposure charges in 2019 and has other similar convictions that date back to 2004.

“Clearly, he is a danger to the community,” Judge J. Andrew Toynbee said. “As Mr. Jackson pointed out, nothing seems to stop him from this behavior.”

