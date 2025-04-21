Legendary PNW indie rock band to perform at Climate Pledge

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Legendary PNW Indie rock icon Death Cab for Cutie is returning home to celebrate a major milestone in their musical journey.

The Bellingham-born band has announced the launch of their highly anticipated “Plans” 20th Anniversary Tour, according to Climate Pledge Arena.

The band will kick off the first leg of their tour with hometown shows at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 2. However, the upcoming performances are more than just concerts—they’re a heartfelt tribute to the album that defined a generation of Washington indie music fans.

Death Cab for Cutie’s ‘Plans’ turns 20





​In 2005, Death Cab for Cutie released “Plans,” an album that marked a pivotal moment in their career. It was their major-label debut, went platinum, and earned the band their first Grammy nominations. The album’s introspective lyrics and emotive melodies deeply resonated with listeners, solidifying the band’s place in the indie rock scene.

Now, two decades later, the band is commemorating this milestone with a series of special performances. They’ll be playing “Plans” in its entirety during shows in Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn. A second show will be held on Saturday, August 2, due to high ticket demand.

Following the Seattle concert dates, the band will head east for a string of shows, including:

Aug. 5 –Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL.

–Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL. Aug. 8 –Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY.

–Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY. Aug. 10–Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY.

