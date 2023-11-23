‘The legacy is more important than my fear,’ says owner keeping CID business open after shooting

SEATTLE — A grieving family is turning pain into purpose.

“The legacy that we planted here in the CID is more important than my fear,” said Keanna Rose Pickett, owner of ‘The Postman.’

‘The Postman’ in the Central District will be moving to a new location. It will now operate at the corner of Martin Luther King Junior Way and East Union.

You may remember back in October when the store was shot up. No one was hurt but the incident brought up painful memories for community members who held a vigil in remembrance of the store’s co-founder.

D’Vonne Pickett Junior was gunned down just outside the store he helped create more than a year ago. And after last month’s shooting, his widow initially said she was closing the store for good.

But she’s now working with her in-laws to uphold D’Vonne’s legacy.

“I can’t leave my community, my city high and dry in fear, and that’s not what ‘The Postman’ is about,” said Keanna Rose Pickett.

On Wednesday she said the new location will provide a new space to hold community events, while still offering the postman’s typical services.

It will also feature an art gallery to showcase local artists.

