Left for dead: Lone kitten loses three siblings after being abandoned on a Snohomish sidewalk

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four kittens were abandoned and left for dead, underneath Highway 2 on Friday in Snohomish.

The animals were only a few days old.

Cody Williams heard a cry outside his home and followed the sound.

“I saw two kittens in like the sidewalk area and so I went and collected them. And there was a trash bag with two others that were deceased,” says Williams.

He took the two living kittens inside his home and called animal control. Williams says he tried to care for them as he waited.

Animal Service officers took the two kittens to the Everett Animal Shelter for medical help. One of the kittens died at the shelter.

The surviving kitten was just two or three days old when she was brought in. A staff member took her home and is making sure she’s fed every few hours.

“We see this a lot, unfortunately. It’s sad that some people don’t realize shelters exist,” says Glynnis Fredericksen, who manages the shelter.

She says staff and volunteers do everything in their power to give the animals in their care a better life.

“You see the best of humanity and the worst of humanity at the same time,” says Fredericksen.

She tells KIRO 7 that they frequently take in animals that have signs of mistreatment or abuse. A crime report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, reported animal cruelty cases more than doubled in Washington from 2018 to 2023.

Fredericksen hopes that people will rely on shelters instead of violence when it comes to animals.

“If they’ve got kittens or puppies that are born, there are resources for them. They don’t have to go to that length. I mean that’s cruelty and horrible, and that’s one of the reasons we’re here. To prevent that from happening,” said Fredericksen.

Snohomish County is treating this case as an animal cruelty investigation. They’re asking for anyone who may have seen something last Friday near 51st Ave Southeast and Home Acres Road in Snohomish, to come forward.

The Everett Animal Shelter tells KIRO 7 they are always looking for people to foster or adopt, as the need increases for animal care.

