Leavenworth business burglary call deemed a swatting incident, prompts large police response

A reported armed burglary at a Leavenworth business was determined to be a prank after a major law enforcement response, according to Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison.

On Monday afternoon, around 1:35 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Front Street following a report of a burglary in progress.

A representative from a security monitoring company reported three men inside the business attempting to break into a safe and claimed all three suspects were armed with handguns.

When they arrived, deputies evacuated neighboring businesses and surrounded the building while continuing to gather information.

Given the severe nature of the call, officers from the Washington State Patrol and Washington State Fish and Wildlife also responded to provide additional support.

As the investigation unfolded, deputies determined that the call was a prank.

To ensure safety, deputies thoroughly searched the building and confirmed it was empty.

After securing the scene, the area was reopened to nearby residents and the general public by approximately 2:45 p.m.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office have launched an investigation to identify the caller responsible for the false report.

©2024 Cox Media Group