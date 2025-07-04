At least 12 drownings at Eagle Falls within 5 years. Is TikTok to blame?

INDEX, Wash. — Eagle Falls on the Skykomish River in Index is arguably one of the most scenic places in Western Washington - but its beauty can be deceptively dangerous.

Within the past 5 years, there has been a slew of videos posted on TikTok of the falls that have gone viral, encouraging people to visit. In that same time frame, at least a dozen people have drowned there, according to Sky Valley Fire.

KIRO 7 News caught up with several people at the falls Thursday, who said they were there because they saw it on the social media app.

“Honestly, it’s been really nice. I think the water is really cold when you first jump in, but you do get kind of used to it,” one told KIRO 7.

Sky Valley Fire says to visit with caution.

In June, a 19-year-old University of Washington student died.

“Unfortunately, we are there every year,” Battalion Chief Brandon Gardner said. He’s with Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. “It’s pretty far out there. So our response time is, you know, could be 30 minutes for us to get our resources up there,” he continued.

Battalion Chief Gardner says there are several reasons why Eagle Falls is dangerous. He says not only is the current deceiving, but the water is freezing.

“And the rocks are very slippery, the current is very fast, and the water temperature is anywhere from mid-40s to the lower 60s,” Gardner said.

Gardner also advises people that if they do go to Eagle Falls, wear a life jacket.

“You can be the strongest swimmer or think you are the strongest swimmer, and with the current and water temperature up there, it can humble people very quickly,” Gardner said.

Those who went out to Eagle Falls on Thursday told KIRO7 they knew the risk and dangers going into it and made sure to play it as safely as possible when in the water.

“I definitely did see on TikTok that all the comments were talking about the drownings and like be careful,” one noted.

