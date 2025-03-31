At least 1 dead in Pierce County house fire

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County crews responded to a house fire late Sunday night that resulted in the death of one person.

The call for the fire on 121st St E went out to dispatchers at 10:34 p.m. and crews responded by 10:40.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out by 11:16 p.m.

Despite quick efforts, at least one person died in the fire.

It’s unclear if there are additional deaths, or if there were any other people inside at the time.

The home is a total loss.

Investigators will determine the cause of the fire.





















