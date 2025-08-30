Learning driver loses control, crashes into North Bend business

A new driver accidentally drove into the front of a North Bend business Friday, according to Snoqualmie police.

Police determined the driver was new who accidentally drove into the building while still learning how to operate the vehicle.

No one inside the business was hurt, and police said the driver was not injured.

Authorities emphasized that everyone involved was safe.

The business and vehicle sustained damage, but no medical aid was needed at the scene.

Police did not identify the driver or the business involved.

