Leaders concerned over spike in youth homicides in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Tacoma city leaders are expressing concern over a recent spike in homicides among young people, with four killings involving individuals 18 and under recorded since January, twice as many compared to this time last year.

Violence has been particularly severe in the Eastside neighborhood of Salishan, where three shootings have been reported since April 20, when Veron Lockett was killed.

Overall, Tacoma’s homicide rate has risen slightly. As of April 30, the city has seen 10 homicides—two more than what was reported this time last year.

Janette Simon, general manager of the Salishan Association, told The News Tribune that the organization is working with the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) to schedule a town hall meeting to support neighbors and address concerns.

“The Salishan Association stands with the community during this difficult time and acknowledges the fear and grief that these incidents have caused,” Simon told The News Tribune. “We would like to emphasize the importance of community dialogue and support to address these issues and promote safety.”

TPD said they have seen a spike in youth-related violence in recent years, with young people being both victims and perpetrators of crimes.

“It’s a complex issue, right? So, we’re committed to addressing it with every tool available,” Tacoma police officer Shelbie Boyd told The News Tribune. “A part of that is enforcement, it’s the intervention and then the prevention of it. I know that we’ve reached out to schools, and we’ve reached out to the community, and there are some meetings taking place.”

According to The News Tribune, police don’t have any information indicating that the three shootings in the Salishan neighborhood are linked.

