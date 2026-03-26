Layer up, it’s going to be a chilly night for Mariners baseball

The weather forecast looks good for Thursday’s big game as the Mariners open the season at T-Mobile Park.

Skies are expected to stay partly cloudy through the evening, and the overall weather pattern looks dry around Seattle.

Rain showers will continue to the north of Puget Sound and along the west coast, but the chance of showers passing over the field tonight is very low.

Temperatures will be chilly! First-pitch temperature should be around 50 degrees, but it will quickly drop into the 40s for the rest of the game.

Low temperature on Friday morning will be running 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Friday morning will be well into the 30’s to start the day.

The forecast for the next few days looks to be quiet and mainly dry.

Plenty of sunshine with clouds mixed in will be the rule on Friday.

By Saturday, you will notice an increase in clouds with mostly cloudy weather to round out the weekend.

We should still manage to top 50 degrees each day, and the chance for rain stays low until late on Sunday.

A weak weather disturbance will cross over western Washington on Sunday, and we will track showers through Monday morning.

Overnight lows will continue to run very chilly through the weekend and into next week. Expect mid to upper 30’s to continue and daytime highs to push just above 50 degrees.

Make some plans to enjoy the outdoors this weekend. Overall, it looks pretty good!

Next week, we will track another weather disturbance on Wednesday with scattered showers returning through Friday.

Passes could see some snow on Sunday night and Monday morning, and again on Wednesday.

At this point, it doesn’t look like major snow at pass elevation, but travelers should still check the weather before traveling east and watch for the safety signs from WSDOT on the highways during the coming week.

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