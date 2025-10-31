Law enforcement agencies eyeing roads for drunk, high drivers on Halloween

RENTON, Wash. — As Halloween night coincides with a Friday and rainy weather, law enforcement is warning about the increased risk of drunk or high drivers on the roads.

“Officers are going to be paying attention tonight, right?” said Sandra Havlik from the Renton Police Department.

Nationwide on Halloween night, from 2019 to 2023, 198 people were killed in crashes involving a driver with a blood alcohol content of 0.01 or higher. 176 people were killed in crashes involving a drunk driver with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher.

The weather could complicate matters, too.

“That just makes it more difficult to see people, and with the glare and lights, I think it just kind of adds that extra element where we really need to be more diligent,” Havlik said.

To stay safe, authorities advise planning ahead by designating a sober driver or using rideshare and taxi services.

If you are the designated driver, it’s crucial to take the responsibility seriously and report any drunk drivers you encounter.

Many individuals told KIRO 7 they had their plans in order.

“If I wasn’t going with my niece and I was out with my friends, I would just be taking public transportation,” said Julia, who is going trick-or-treating instead.

Several told KIRO 7 they would use public transportation to ensure safe travel during Halloween festivities.

Driving impaired in Washington can lead to jail time, fines, and revoked driving privileges.

In King County, 62% of deadly motor vehicle crashes between 2020-2024 involved an impaired driver, according to county data.

