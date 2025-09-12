The latest on Seattle inflation

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Inflation rose 2.8% in the greater Seattle area over the past year, ticking up 0.2% just in the past two months.

That’s according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which released its Consumer Price Index for August.

Energy prices were a major factor. They’re up 7.3% compared to last year, which includes a 4.2% increase in the price of gas.

Cost of gas slightly decreases amid other inflation

The data show that, despite energy prices rising 0.2% in July and August, the cost of gas decreased 0.6% over the two months.

The price of food also decreased by 0.4% over two months, but compared to last year, you’re paying 3.5% more to eat—2.7% more to eat at home, and 4.2% to eat out.

The price of housing increased 2.5%, apparel 6.9%, and medical care rose 3.3%, compared to last year.

Read more of Heather Bosch’s stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group