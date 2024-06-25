Local

Large trailer fire distracts drivers on SR 167 in Auburn

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
A trailer caught fire on the northbound SR 167 offramp to Ellingson Road.

AUBURN, Wash. — A trailer that burst into flames blocked a freeway offramp in Auburn Tuesday morning.

The fire started on the northbound State Route 167 offramp to Ellingson Road at around 5:30 a.m.

As of 6:10 a.m., the fire was out but firefighters remained at the scene.

Video from Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed the trailer engulfed in flames.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said he believed the driver was at first trying to disconnect it from the truck that was towing it.

No one was hurt, but the fire and smouldering hulk was a districation to drivers.

By 6:35 a.m., the trailer was about to be towed away.


