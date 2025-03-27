Large car fire blocks I-5 off-ramp near Lynnwood Park & Ride

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fully-involved car fire has blocked one of the ramps near the Lynnwood Park and Ride for the Thursday morning commute.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) cameras showed the fire from 196th Street SW, blocking the southbound off-ramp around 5:45 a.m.

Heavy black smoke was spotted in the area as crews worked to contain the fire. It appears the fire was put out relatively quickly.

Traffic appears to be moving slowly but steadily, although that may just be from typical 6 a.m. weekday commute times.

It’s unclear what started the fire or if there are any injuries.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Washington State Patrol and responding fire agencies for more information.

This is a developing story.

















©2025 Cox Media Group