Large brush fire breaks out above I-5 in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A large brush fire broke out in trees above northbound Interstate 5 in the downtown Seattle area Friday morning.

We saw the fire at Seventh and James on a Washington State Department of Transportation camera at South Jefferson Street at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Shortly before 6 a.m., firefighters had most of the flames knocked down. A ladder truck parked on I-5 below the fire to fight the flames.

It is not known if an encampment was at the location where the fire started.

As I was waiting to go live from Lumen Field I saw clouds of black smoke and flames. https://t.co/UsZzoewWXW pic.twitter.com/3D41vmr0HX — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) July 21, 2023

