Lanes of SR-18 reopen after semi truck rolls near Tiger Mountain

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound lanes of State Route 18 closed for several hours Wednesday near Tiger Mountain after a semi-truck rolled.
Eastside Fire & Rescue says the driver only received minor injuries.
Washington State Department of Transportation provided an update around 2:30 p.m. and said all lanes were clear.
No word what caused the crash.
UPDATE #3: WB SR 18 remains closed at the I-90 interchange near @SnoqualmieGov for a collision.— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 12, 2025
EB SR 18 remains open.
Crews are still at the scene. There is no ETA for reopening. Continue to seek alternate routes and expect delays through the area. https://t.co/9aa1hDOzy5 pic.twitter.com/09uXRPTMqT
Pics from the scene. Minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/0B5MJ7ZVcJ— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 12, 2025
WB SR18 will be closed near the Tiger mountain summit for several hours while crews work to clear a rolled semi. Only minor injuries. Expect delays. Updates on opening from state patrol. pic.twitter.com/q6uzDgE2mw— Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) February 12, 2025
