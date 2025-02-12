Lanes of SR-18 reopen after semi truck rolls near Tiger Mountain

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound lanes of State Route 18 closed for several hours Wednesday near Tiger Mountain after a semi-truck rolled.

Eastside Fire & Rescue says the driver only received minor injuries.

Washington State Department of Transportation provided an update around 2:30 p.m. and said all lanes were clear.

No word what caused the crash.

UPDATE #3: WB SR 18 remains closed at the I-90 interchange near @SnoqualmieGov for a collision.

EB SR 18 remains open.



Crews are still at the scene. There is no ETA for reopening. Continue to seek alternate routes and expect delays through the area. https://t.co/9aa1hDOzy5 pic.twitter.com/09uXRPTMqT — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 12, 2025

Pics from the scene. Minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/0B5MJ7ZVcJ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 12, 2025

WB SR18 will be closed near the Tiger mountain summit for several hours while crews work to clear a rolled semi. Only minor injuries. Expect delays. Updates on opening from state patrol. pic.twitter.com/q6uzDgE2mw — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) February 12, 2025

