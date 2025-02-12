Local

Lanes of SR-18 reopen after semi truck rolls near Tiger Mountain

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound lanes of State Route 18 closed for several hours Wednesday near Tiger Mountain after a semi-truck rolled.

Eastside Fire & Rescue says the driver only received minor injuries.

Washington State Department of Transportation provided an update around 2:30 p.m. and said all lanes were clear.

No word what caused the crash.

