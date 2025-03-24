Landslide blocks lanes on SR 20 in Newhalem

NEWHALEM, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says a landslide is blocking the westbound lanes of State Route 20 in Newhalem.

The slide happened around midnight and is located near milepost 121.

WSDOT maintenance crews plowed the eastbound lane so traffic could alternate until the westbound lane could be cleared.

People traveling through the area should use caution and expect delays.

There is no estimate for when the westbound lanes will be cleared.

