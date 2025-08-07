Lakewood’s American Lake Park reopens after $4.2M renovation

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Following nearly a year of construction, Lakewood’s American Lake Park reopened Friday with new renovations, the City of Lakewood confirmed.

The city unveiled the renovations for the 5-acre park over the weekend, which is located on the north shore of American Lake.

A new path from the upper parking lot at 9222 Veterans Dr. SW to the shore of American Lake was added, among various other improvements.

The list of renovations includes a new restroom, playground, upgraded landscaping, picnic shelter, entrance plaza, play equipment, beach improvements, and swim-safety upgrades, city spokesperson Brynn Grimley stated, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

Due to the public’s limited access to lakes, the American Lake Park is one of the city’s most attended parks during the summer. There is also a public boat launch and beach to swim at the park.

The beach area had a “soft” opening on July 4 in anticipation that people would want to go for the holiday, Grimley said, according to The News Tribune. The rest of the park had its official opening on Aug. 1.

“The new grass needed to get established before we could allow foot traffic, so we kept the upper section of the park closed while the grass took root,” Grimley wrote to the media outlet via email.

Construction on the American Lake Park began in Sept. 2024.

Grimley noted the project cost approximately $4.2 million, which included $2.4 million of city funds, $572,000 from Real Estate Excise Taxes, $500,000 from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program, $500,000 from the state Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account, $253,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce, and $75,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for mid-September in celebration of the major park renovations. The City of Lakewood mentioned that more information will be released closer to the celebration.

