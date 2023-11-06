Local

Lake Washington beach closed for sewage spill

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Matthews Beach Park Matthews Beach Park in May, 2016. (Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons)

Seattle Parks closed a Lake Washington beach Monday for a sewage spill, according to a social media post from the department.

Matthews Beach Park -- which is located just north of Warren G. Magnusson Park in North Seattle -- is now closed through Nov. 11.

King County Public Health suggests people and their pets stay out of the water in that area.

Seattle Parks said it will provide updates at @SeattleParks.

