Lake Washington beach closed for sewage spill

Seattle Parks closed a Lake Washington beach Monday for a sewage spill, according to a social media post from the department.

Matthews Beach Park -- which is located just north of Warren G. Magnusson Park in North Seattle -- is now closed through Nov. 11.

King County Public Health suggests people and their pets stay out of the water in that area.

Seattle Parks said it will provide updates at @SeattleParks.

