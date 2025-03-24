Lake Stevens police search for vandals who smashed a truck window, shot owner

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The Lake Stevens Police Department says a man called 911 after a group vandalized his truck and then shot him.

On Saturday, the man called 911 around 10:30 p.m. to report what happened.

Officers say the man saw three strangers smashing the window out of his parked truck, so he chased after them.

That’s when, officers say one of the people shot at the truck owner as they got into their getaway car.

A bullet hit the man’s upper leg and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

He’s expected to be okay.

Officers say the suspects got away in a white vehicle, possibly a BMW, and haven’t been caught.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Lake Stevens Police Department tip line at 425-622-9369.





