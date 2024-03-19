Lacey police search for sledgehammer wielding hospital burglar

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey police are looking for a man who they believe broke into multiple hospitals Monday morning with a sledgehammer.

Just after 2 a.m. Lacey police were called to South Sound Behavioral Hospital where a man used a sledgehammer to break into the lobby through the front windows.

He then smashed several doors inside the hospital and said he was “Just looking around.” He then ran away.

🚨Do you recognize this man?🚨He is described as a white male in his 30’s, about 5’09”, slender build with sandy blonde hair and glasses. He used a sledgehammer to break some windows to gain access to a couple different places yesterday! 😳🚓 pic.twitter.com/EkfZrGhDn8 — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) March 19, 2024

Then around 5:45 a.m. police were called to Providence Lacey Clinic where a similar burglary had occurred. Police believe the same man is responsible.

The man police are looking for is a white male in his 30s, about 5′9″ with a slender build. He has sandy-blonde hair and glasses. He was wearing a light blue ‘Amazon’ hoodie, black and white track pants and black and white shoes.

