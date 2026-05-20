Lacey firefighters rescue ducklings in distress

LACEY, Wash. — Firefighters in Lacey spent their weekend rescuing some ducklings in distress.

First, Engine 33 crews with Lacey Fire District Three reunited a momma duck with her little ones.

The next day, Engine 34 crews were called out to help after a family watched three baby ducks fall into a storm drain. The family tried to help, but the drain cover was too heavy to move safely, Lacey Fire said.

Firefighters quickly got to work, safely recovering the ducklings and reuniting them with mom.

“Two days. Two stations. Two duck family reunions. Not every call is what you expect, but every call matters. We’re glad our crews could help bring a couple of tiny families back together this weekend,” wrote Lacey Fire.

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