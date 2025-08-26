Labor Day travel survival guide for Western Washington

I know you have your plans for Labor Day weekend, and they are better than anyone else’s. There’s no way you’re going to get stuck in traffic or in a long ferry line.

Navigating SEA on Labor Day

Though most of us will be driving, I am going to start with flying. It could be another record-breaking weekend at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, affectionately known as SEA. More than 1 million people are expected to travel through the airport from Thursday to Tuesday. That’s a 7% increase over last year.

And it’s not too late to grab a flight. The American Automobile Association (AAA) reported domestic round-trip flights are running about 6% cheaper than last year.

If you are picking someone up or dropping someone off, always remember to think opposite. Use the departures deck to pick up and the arrivals deck to drop off.

Driving in Western Washington

If you are driving, you’ll find it much cheaper to fill up this year. Oh, wait, that’s everywhere else but here.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.16, down about $0.20 from last year. No such joy here in Washington. Our average price per gallon is $4.34, about $0.21 more expensive than last year.

The best advice for Labor Day driving is to leave early or leave late. You want to avoid the middle of the day at all costs. That’s when everyone is going. Get on the road before 10 a.m. or wait until after 7 p.m., especially Thursday and Friday.

The great news for drivers is that most, if not all, construction will be taking a break for the weekend. That will really come in handy over the Columbia River in Vantage.

All lanes of the bridge will be open this weekend.

Taking the ferry

Ferry riders. You know the drill. Expect long westbound lines starting Thursday afternoon. Several hundred thousand people will be using the ferries this Labor Day weekend.

As for getting home, I always suggest coming back a day before or a day after everyone else. That means a return trip on Sunday or Tuesday. Monday afternoon is not when you want to be on the road or waiting for a ferry.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

