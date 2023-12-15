Kraken rout Chicago Blackhawks 7-1

SEATTLE — After losing eight games straight, the Kraken are now on a two-game winning streak after beating Chicago 7-1 Thursday night.

Six of Kraken made the seven goals at Climate Pledge Arena, with former Oilers player Kailer Yamamoto making two.

The Kraken’s first goal just after three minutes in the first period came from Yamamoto, giving Seattle a 1-0 lead. Yamamoto upped the score to 2-0 at 17:47.

The Blackhawk’s Taylor Raddysh made the only goal for Chicago in the second period.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists. Other Kraken goals came from Tye Kartye, Eeli Tolvanen and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

Top Kraken scorer Jared McCann made a power play goal.

Joey Daccord made 21 saves, while Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom allowed seven goals from 24 shots. He was switched out with Petr Mrazek in the third period.

Seattle’s fourth line (Yamamoto, Devin Shore, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare) has scored five goals in its past two games, according to NHL.com Independent Correspondent Darren Brown.

