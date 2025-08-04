Kopachuck State Park reopens after year-long closure. Here’s what’s changed.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A popular park near Gig Harbor has reopened after a year-long closure for renovation.

Washington State Parks says they added an outdoor amphitheater, a new playground, an improved trail system, a new park office, and a welcome center, upgraded the parking lot, and added a new rentable facility for events to Kopachuck State Park.

Kopachuck was a camping park for many years, but Washington State Parks says it closed in 2011 when they discovered laminated root rot in several trees.

Today, it is known as a great place for hiking, picnicking, swimming, and paddling.

The park will be open 8 a.m. to dusk year-round.

The renovation project was in the works for over 10 years.

