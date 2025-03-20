Knife purchase, selfie emerge as key evidence for prosecution in Bryan Kohberger case

MOSCOW, Idaho — In newly filed court documents, prosecutors say they will use evidence of a knife purchase and a selfie that they believe link Bryan Kohberger to the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger is charged in the murders of Mount Vernon native Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were stabbed to death in the early morning of Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho.

He is a former graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, which is about 10 miles away from the University of Idaho, where all four victims were attending college.

Two pieces of evidence on behalf of the prosecutors were made public: a smiling selfie from Kohberger, and his Amazon purchase history.

Bryan Kohberger selfie Bryan Kohberger selfie via CNN

The photo, featured above, is believed to have been taken just hours after the quadruple homicide.

Prosecutors revealed evidence involving Kohberger’s Amazon shopping history, which showed that he apparently purchased a Ka-Bar knife, sheath and sharpener in March 2022, just eight months before the murders.

According to investigators, a Ka-Bar sheath was found next to one of the victims that allegedly had a “statistical match” to Kohberger’s DNA.

Kohberger’s trial is expected to start in August. He is facing four counts of first-degree murder.

