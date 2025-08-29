Kittitas sheriff warns of scams targeting Hispanic individuals that says loved one was kidnapped

WASHINGTON — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is warning Hispanic residents of a phone scam that misleads the call taker to believe that a loved one has been kidnapped, and the caller demands silence and payment.

“If you receive a call that you think may be a scam, or if you think you or someone else is in danger, hang up and call 911 immediately,” deputies said.

Deputies are warning that sending bank transfers or gift cards are irrecoverable.

In a replied comment on Facebook, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said: “we don’t know what list the scammers are working from; only that Spanish-speaking residents are being called and scammed.”

They said in that comment thread that the callers are speaking in Spanish.

