Kittitas County residents days away from running out of water during drought

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Kittitas County is facing a severe water crisis, resulting in mandatory water restrictions.

The restriction began Monday and covers the entire county, affecting cities such as Ellensburg, Cle Elum, Roslyn, Kittitas, and Ronald.

The Yakima Basin is currently in its third consecutive year of drought, causing low reservoir storage and streamflows that haven’t been seen before.

The drought has reduced the Yakima River to 8% of its normal flow.

The lack of water will impact senior water rights and wildlife, such as salmon and trout, that can be found in the region.

According to the Department of Ecology, the state has seen a drought like this in over 30 years.

Residents are asked to stop all outdoor irrigation, take shorter showers, and fix any leaks.

These restrictions are expected to remain in place until the end of October.

