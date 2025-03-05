Kittens galore! Seattle hosts ‘Kitty Hall’ adoption event

SEATTLE — Adorable, adoptable kittens and cats took over Seattle City Hall on Wednesday for the city’s annual adoption event coined ‘Kitty Hall’.

The Seattle Animal Shelter hosts the event every year for prospective adopters to meet, greet, and hopefully take home a kitten or cat in the shelter’s care.

“Seattle is a city that cares deeply for its animals, and this event highlights our commitment to finding loving homes for cats in need. We’re excited to welcome the community to City Hall to meet these adoptable cats and learn more about the incredible work being done by the shelter,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell ahead of the event.

Outreach services for current owners were also available, including information on renewing pet licenses. There was also a photo booth and a vote for the prestigious title of “Kitty Council Purr-sident” to the cutest adoptable adult cat.

“We at the Seattle Animal Shelter are deeply committed to the well-being of every animal in our care,” said Jocelyn Bouchard, Seattle Animal Shelter Interim Director. “We’re thrilled to host our annual event and transform City Hall into Kitty Hall, providing a unique opportunity to find homes for cats and kittens. A special thanks to Mayor Harrell for his support and for helping us make this meaningful day possible.”

If you weren’t able to attend but might be interested in adoption or fostering, visit the Seattle Animal Shelter website.









