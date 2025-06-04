Kittens galore! Kent hosts ‘Kitty Hall’ adoption event

KENT, Wash. — Kittens and cats are taking over Kent City Hall on Thursday—and it could be the purr-fect time to find your forever friend.

It’s for their ‘Kitty Hall’ adoption event hosted by the Regional Animal Services of King County.

The event takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

City Hall is located at 220 4th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032.

Attendees will also be able to vote for the next Kent Kitty Council President.

The candidates are named Morel, Colby, and Paws:

It's time to vote for your next Kent Kitty Council President, so let's meet the candidates! ✅ Morel ✅ Colby ✅ Paws Vote... Posted by Dana Ralph, Kent Mayor on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

If you aren’t able to attend but are interested in adoption or fostering, click here.

Last year, about 30 pets were adopted at the event.

