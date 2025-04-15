Local

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office warns of kidnapping phone scam

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a sophisticated phone scam.

They say someone will call, pretending to have kidnapped a loved one and demand money to let them go.

The department shared a video of the scam unfolding on social media site ‘X.’

In the video, a woman had the scammer still on the phone. He threatened to use scissors to cut up her daughter’s thumb if she didn’t pay him at least $1,100.

Deputies say the daughter was fine the entire time.

If you get a call from someone claiming to have your loved one, the department says to call 911 immediately.


