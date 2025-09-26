Kitsap County Sheriff: String of fires near Tracyton may be arson

BREMERTON, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office fear there is an arsonist at work in the Tracyton area of unincorporated Bremerton.

“There were 14 fires in all from late May into August, and each time the circumstances seemed very similar,” Kitsap County spokesman Kevin McCarty told KIRO Newsradio. “There were fires set near Tracyton Elementary School, a post office, and a Boy Scout Hall. It was obvious that somebody was starting fires in that area, repeatedly.”

So far, damage from the fires has been minimal, and no injuries have been reported. Deputies have no suspect, as of this reporting, but there is a person of interest.

“There seems to be one particular theme that continued throughout this, and that was someone on a bicycle riding away from the scene of the fire,” McCarty said.

Investigators were able to find photos of that cyclist, and they hope someone will recognize the person before they strike again.

If you recognize the person in the photo, call the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

