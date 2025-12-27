Kitsap County opens severe weather shelters ahead of freezing temps

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com
With a cold snap settling in over western Washington, Kitsap County has opened several severe weather shelters.
The shelters are open from Friday, December 26, to Saturday, December 27, according to a news release from Kitsap County Emergency Management.
The shelter locations are at:
- Village Green Community Center in Kingston at 26159 Dulay Road Northeast.
- Port Orchard United Methodist Church in Port Orchard at 725 Kitsap Street.
- Silverdale Community Church in Silverdale at 9982 Silverdale Way.
Hours of operation are from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. — except for the Kingston location, which is open 6:30 p.m. until 6:30 a.m.
Kitsap County Emergency Management noted guests will not be able to check into the shelter after 9 p.m., and if no guests have checked into a shelter location by 9 p.m., that location will close for the evening.
Those needing transportation to a shelter can call 360-373-3000 to arrange for a ride before 8 p.m.
“Measures are taken at the shelters to prevent the spread of viruses, including COVID-19,” officials stated.
Salvation Army in Bremerton also offering shelter
Overnight sheltering is also available at the Salvation Army in Bremerton at 832 6th Street. Check-in is from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. For more information, call 360-649-6628.
Kitsap County Emergency Management stated severe weather shelters are open to anyone who needs a safe overnight refuge during hazardous weather conditions.
For more information about the Severe Weather Shelter Program, call 211.
Follow Julia Dallas on X.Read her storieshere. Submit news tipshere.
©2025 Cox Media Group