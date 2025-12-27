Kitsap County opens severe weather shelters ahead of freezing temps

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

With a cold snap settling in over western Washington, Kitsap County has opened several severe weather shelters.

The shelters are open from Friday, December 26, to Saturday, December 27, according to a news release from Kitsap County Emergency Management.

The shelter locations are at:

Village Green Community Center in Kingston at 26159 Dulay Road Northeast.

Port Orchard United Methodist Church in Port Orchard at 725 Kitsap Street.

Silverdale Community Church in Silverdale at 9982 Silverdale Way.

Hours of operation are from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. — except for the Kingston location, which is open 6:30 p.m. until 6:30 a.m.

Kitsap County Emergency Management noted guests will not be able to check into the shelter after 9 p.m., and if no guests have checked into a shelter location by 9 p.m., that location will close for the evening.

Those needing transportation to a shelter can call 360-373-3000 to arrange for a ride before 8 p.m.

“Measures are taken at the shelters to prevent the spread of viruses, including COVID-19,” officials stated.

Salvation Army in Bremerton also offering shelter

Overnight sheltering is also available at the Salvation Army in Bremerton at 832 6th Street. Check-in is from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. For more information, call 360-649-6628.

Kitsap County Emergency Management stated severe weather shelters are open to anyone who needs a safe overnight refuge during hazardous weather conditions.

For more information about the Severe Weather Shelter Program, call 211.

