Kitsap County opens severe weather shelters ahead of freezing temps

By Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest.com
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

With a cold snap settling in over western Washington, Kitsap County has opened several severe weather shelters.

The shelters are open from Friday, December 26, to Saturday, December 27, according to a news release from Kitsap County Emergency Management.

The shelter locations are at:

  • Village Green Community Center in Kingston at 26159 Dulay Road Northeast.
  • Port Orchard United Methodist Church in Port Orchard at 725 Kitsap Street.
  • Silverdale Community Church in Silverdale at 9982 Silverdale Way.

Hours of operation are from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. — except for the Kingston location, which is open 6:30 p.m. until 6:30 a.m.

Kitsap County Emergency Management noted guests will not be able to check into the shelter after 9 p.m., and if no guests have checked into a shelter location by 9 p.m., that location will close for the evening.

Those needing transportation to a shelter can call 360-373-3000 to arrange for a ride before 8 p.m.

“Measures are taken at the shelters to prevent the spread of viruses, including COVID-19,” officials stated.

Salvation Army in Bremerton also offering shelter

Overnight sheltering is also available at the Salvation Army in Bremerton at 832 6th Street. Check-in is from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. For more information, call 360-649-6628.

Kitsap County Emergency Management stated severe weather shelters are open to anyone who needs a safe overnight refuge during hazardous weather conditions.

For more information about the Severe Weather Shelter Program, call 211.

