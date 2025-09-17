Kitsap County family searches for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured father on e-bike

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A Kitsap County family is seeking help to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured their father while he was riding his e-bike.

On September 6th, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Chico Way in unincorporated Bremerton. Dewitt Woodworth suffered serious injuries.

“He was struck from behind and then dragged in front of the car and then swept under and ran over, and then they just left him there,” said Lauren Woodworth, Dewitt’s daughter.

She says her father was hospitalized in the ICU for a week after the crash. He was released from the hospital on Friday but is now recovering at a friend’s house.

“His spine’s intact, but all the supporting structure is completely messed up all his muscles are torn he has multiple fractures his ankle slash foot area is fractured so he cannot walk,” she described.

Lauren shared that the crash happened on the same road where she lost her mother a few years ago, adding to the emotional impact of the event. But she says the call from her dad actually gave her hope.

“The fact that I was getting a call from him and not like a stranger or like the paramedics kind of bring me a little bit of comfort, but I was freaking out,” she said.

The Kitsap County Sheriff says they recovered car parts on Chico Way. Deputies say 911 callers described seeing a gray SUV the night of the crash, but the identity of the driver remains unknown.

Lauren is organizing a fundraiser at her coffee shop, Mystic Brew, on Saturday to help with Dewitt’s medical expenses.

There is also a GoFundMe, if you’d like to donate.

Lauren remains hopeful that someone will recognize the vehicle involved in the accident. She’s just grateful her father survived.

“He says he’s Superman. He’s like, nothing can take me down. He was like, you should have seen the other guy,” she said.

