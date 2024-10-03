KIRO 7 & League of Women Voters of Washington to host U.S. Senate Debate

SEATTLE, Wash. — KIRO 7 and the League of Women Voters of Washington are partnering to host a live, one-hour debate with Washington U.S. Senate candidates Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Dr. Raul Garcia (R-WA).

Do you have a question you’d like the candidates to answer?

You can submit one at www.kiro7.com/debate or by emailing questions to the League at forumquestion@lwvwa.org.

Questions should be answerable by both candidates, be relevant to the elected position, and include your name and what city you live in.

The debate will air live on KIRO 7′s channel and streaming platforms on Thursday, October 17, at 2 p.m. and re-air at 7 p.m.

It’s airing the day before ballots are mailed out.

KIRO 7 anchor Monique Ming Laven will host the debate.

It will be made available for simulcast on radio and TV stations across Washington State, in partnership with the Washington State Association of Broadcasters. The goal is to provide maximum access and time for voters to hear directly from the U.S. Senate candidates on the issues most important to our state.

KIRO 7 and the League of Women Voters of Washington worked together previously on the 2022 Washington State U.S. Senate Town Hall for Senator Patty Murray, and challenger Tiffany Smiley. That event was viewed by 100,000 people across the state.

