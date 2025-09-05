Kirkland police: Woman killed, daughter injured in stabbing at apartment

A woman was killed and her daughter seriously injured in a stabbing at an apartment complex in Kirkland late Thursday night, according to police.

Kirkland Police said officers responded around 11 p.m. to the Kirkland Heights Apartments in the 13400 block of Northeast 132nd Street after a woman called 911 and reported that she and her mother had been stabbed inside their apartment.

When officers arrived, they found both women suffering from multiple stab wounds.

First responders provided medical aid before the women were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Police said the adult daughter underwent surgery and was stabilized, but her mother did not survive.

As of Friday afternoon, the daughter was in critical condition and in the ICU.

The suspect, who police said was known to the victims, fled the scene before officers arrived.

Kirkland Police issued an alert to nearby agencies, and Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies later located the suspect’s vehicle and arrested him.

He was transferred to Kirkland Police custody and booked into King County jail.

Detectives remained at the scene overnight as they investigated the case as a homicide.

