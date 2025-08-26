Local

Kirkland police deploy armored vehicle in Tuesday morning incidents

By KIRO 7 News Staff
The Kirkland Police Department says officers responded to the Kingsgate neighborhood on Tuesday morning for unspecified incidents at two locations.

KPD reported that at around 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched near 12400 Northeast 145th Street, as well as a few blocks away near 14000 132nd Avenue Northeast.

Witness photos sent to KIRO 7 show an armored police vehicle outside a Kingsgate Ridge apartment complex, with officers having their weapons drawn.

Police say there is no danger to the public, but to avoid the area.

It’s unclear what prompted the police response.

This is a developing story.

