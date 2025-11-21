Kirkland mother accused of causing daughter’s death after untreated diabetes, police say

A Kirkland woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter after investigators determined her 10-year-old daughter died from untreated complications related to Type 1 diabetes, according to the Kirkland Police Department.

Detectives took the 42-year-old woman into custody on Nov. 4 following a months-long investigation that began after Child Protective Services referred the case to police this summer.

She is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail.

The case dates back to July 24, when the woman brought her daughter—already deceased—to a Tacoma hospital.

Because the family lived in Kirkland, CPS notified Kirkland police, prompting detectives to begin their investigation.

Working with medical experts, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office and the King County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators determined the child died from prolonged diabetic ketoacidosis.

According to information gathered by detectives, the girl slipped into a coma and died after showing symptoms that required urgent medical attention.

Police said the mother did not seek treatment despite being aware of the warning signs, and detectives concluded that the lack of medical care contributed to the child’s death.

“This was a complex and emotionally challenging investigation,” Police Chief Mike St. Jean said in a written statement. “The collaboration between our detectives, medical professionals, and prosecutors was essential in bringing clarity to what happened. We remain committed to protecting our community’s most vulnerable residents, especially children who cannot advocate for themselves.”

Kirkland police encourage the public to report concerns about child mistreatment.

Anyone who believes a child is in immediate danger should call 911.

Non-emergency concerns can be reported to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families at 1-866-END-HARM (1-866-363-4276).

