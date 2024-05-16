King County’s Point-in-Time Count shows homelessness up 23%

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The results of this year’s Point-in-Time Count in King County are in.

It gives a glimpse of how many people are homeless on any given night.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority did both an unsheltered and sheltered Point-in-Time Count in January, as well as a count of emergency shelter beds and certain types of housing units.

Officials found that an estimated 16,385 people in the county are experiencing homelessness.

The number is a 23% increase from 2022′s estimate.

Of the 16,385 counted, 60% are unsheltered, which is a 3% increase from 2022.

The count also found that about 1,700 kids were homeless.

