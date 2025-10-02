King County sees an increase in police chases this year

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County officials say the number of people leading police on a chase is increasing at an alarming rate.

They tell us more people will likely try to run from police this year compared to 2024.

We have all seen the viral video of the white SUV jumping the University Bridge in September, the scene straight out of a movie, showing the suspect making a quick getaway.

Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecutor’s Office tells us it’s only a matter of time before that suspect is caught.

“He’s going to tell somebody, you can’t jump a bridge like that and not want to tell somebody, so it’s a matter of time before somebody tells the cops,” McNerthney said.

It’s the latest incident in a long line of people running from police this year.

“What that leads to is just another felony charge, and it’s a major risk,” he said.

Through August, King County prosecutors have taken on 164 eluding cases in 164 days. That’s one a day, and the year isn’t over yet.

Last year, they saw 218 eluding cases for the entire year.

Jace Hoch with the King County Sheriff’s Office tells us that often the chase is called off, but that doesn’t mean the suspect gets away with the crime.

“We have great investigators, great tools, and you are going to be apprehended and held accountable,” Hoch said.

Deputies say there are far more chases than those that make it to court.

“If the danger to the public outweighs the seriousness of the crime, the deputy or supervisors can cancel it,” Hoch said.

Their biggest fear: bystanders getting caught in the middle.

“The most common kind of homicides are vehicular homicides,” McNerthney said.

Both the sheriff’s and prosecutors’ offices tell us the suspect will be arrested eventually — it’s only a matter of time.

They tell us if you do find yourself in the middle of a chase as a bystander, pull out of the way carefully and wait until the officers clear the area.

©2025 Cox Media Group